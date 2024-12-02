FBI reports over USD 18 mln Bitcoin ransomware losses

These losses stem from the spread of the Bitcoin ransomware Cryptowall and its related variants. An advisory from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center stated that the agency received 992 complaints related to Cryptowall between April 2014 and June 2015.

Cyberattacks involving Cryptowall and other types of ransomware encrypt data on the target’s computer, holding that information hostage unless a ransom – generally in Bitcoin – is paid. Targets in the past have ranged from law enforcement offices to public schools.

In many cases, the losses incurred by victims have stemmed largely from post-attack costs, according to the advisory.

The advisory stated that the majority of the attacks involve ransoms paid in Bitcoin, adding that the digital currency provides a number of useful advantages.