FATF publishes guidance updates on crypto regulations

The FATF standards require countries to assess and mitigate their risks associated with virtual asset financial activities and providers; license or register providers and subject them to supervision or monitoring by competent national authorities. VASPs are subject to the same relevant FATF measures that apply to financial institutions.

This guidance will help countries and VASPs understand their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing obligations and implement the FATF’s requirements as they apply to this sector. The guidance provides examples and potential solutions to implementation obstacles.

The 2021 Guidance includes updates focusing on the following six areas: