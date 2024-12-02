Crypto payments will also be available for all FARFETCH customers in the US, UK and Europe starting with late 2022, with other countries to follow

FARFETCH will initially accept seven cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), among others. The decision comes after the launch of cryptocurrency payments at FARFETCH Group companies’ retail stores Browns and selected Off-White flagship stores in March 2022, with Palm Angels flagship store in Milan launching soon, according to the company.





Partnership with Lunu

Additionally, FARFETCH has partnered with global cryptocurrency platform, Lunu, for its omnichannel solution including POS terminals for in-store transactions and an online widget. The partnership will enable FARFETCH to share this expertise and capability with the FARFETCH community of boutiques and brands that also want to offer this solution in their retail stores, in a move to also help the luxury industry embrace crypto.

Farfetch is a global ecommerce platform focused the luxury fashion industry. Farfetch began as an ecommerce marketplace for luxury boutiques. Today, the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries and territories with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,400 of the world’s best brands, boutiques and department stores.