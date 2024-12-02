Facebook faces lawsuit over online purchases made by children

A federal judge in San Jose, California ruled that hundreds of thousands of people across the country could now take legal action against the social network over its policy on online purchases by minors.

The suit was initiated by two children and their parents, over purchases of the now discontinued virtual currency Facebook Credits made using the parents’ credit and debit cards.

The lawsuit says Facebook violated state laws by refusing refunds under its all sales are final policy, to which the company responded by saying the claims were too disparate.