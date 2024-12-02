Facebook ends crypto ad ban





The move comes after the company tried and failed to launch a cryptocurrency that could be used to send money online to anyone in the world via Facebook products.

Going forward, the company is expanding the number of regulatory licences it accepts to 27 from 3.

The company banned cryptocurrency ads in January 2018 but scaled back that ban slightly in May 2019. The ban had prevented startups in the cryptocurrency and blockchain fields to promote their work and reach potential customers on Facebook and Instagram.