F5 Crypto launches Open Crypto Fund in Germany

F5 Crypto Capital enables qualified investors to invest in the crypto market through its subsidiary F5 Crypto Management. Investments are now possible through a fund launched in Germany. The F5 Crypto Fund 1 aims for a high level of diversification through the targeted selection of crypto values ​​such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. In addition, a significant part of the fund pursues an index-based investment strategy.

This strategy covers various parts of the crypto market, such as tokens from the Decentralised Finance (DeFi) area, metaverse applications and Web 3.0 projects. The F5 Crypto Fund 1 offers weekly subscription, whereby the shares in the bank deposit can be viewed via ISIN. Security is guaranteed by storing the crypto values ​​in cold storages outside of trade processes. F5 Crypto works with companies such as Bankhaus Scheich as a trading partner or the crypto custodian Tangany.