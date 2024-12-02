EY announces integration with Polygon

Adopting Polygon’s commit chain solutions allows EY to offer enterprise users increased transaction volumes with predictable costs and settlement times and the option to move transactions onto the public Ethereum mainnet.

EY clients can connect their business operations into Polygon networks with a configuration change on blockchain.ey.com. The main Polygon systems network and the main Polygon test and development network are now both directly accessible from blockchain.ey.com.

In addition to integrating the main Polygon commit chain into blockchain.ey.com, the EY organisation is working with Polygon to create permissioned, private industry chains using new models for handling transaction verification to increase efficiency and reduce transaction costs known as an optimistic rollup1.

These industry chains would offer enterprises the comfort and security of a closed system but retain the close alignment with the public Ethereum mainnet, as the press release says.