Everledger joins forces with Allianz-owned startup accelerator

The class of six startups will move to workspace located at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, France. Participants in the accelerator will have access to the firm’s network of advisors and investors, with Bpifrance and Idinvest Partners cited specifically.

Other startups involved in the class include Dreamquark, Finsquare, Qualisteo, Wever andWicross. Allianz said that the selection process began in October 2015 and drew applications from more than 100 startups.