Europol takes down DarkMarket website

A 34-year-old Australian man accused of running the dark web marketplace has been arrested by German authorities close to the Danish border. The illegal site had processed more than 320.000 transactions, had close to 500.000 users and over 2.400 vendors. More than EUR 140 million in Bitcoin and Monero had changed hands on the site.

Various drugs, forged or stolen credit cards, anonymous SIM cards and malware made up some of the goods for sale on the site. As part of the operation, more than 20 servers in Moldova and Ukraine have been seized. Authorities from the US, Australia, the UK, Denmark, Switzerland, Ukraine, and Moldova assisted in the months-long operation.