Europol reveals there is no evidence linking Islamic State to Bitcoin

The report is the product of a review held by EU member states and Europol in the wake of the 13th November Paris attacks. Included was the finding that there have been no recent changes in how IS has been seeking to finance its operations.

Notably, Bitcoin was the only payment method to be mentioned in Europol’s section on terrorist financing. The publication follows a 17th November report that the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, was seeking to hold a meeting to examine whether terrorists were abusing new payments technologies to fuel operations.

The resulting news, coupled with the coverage received by a group claiming to have identified an IS-controlled Bitcoin wallet, brought forth a flurry of media coverage on the subject.