European Union revisits AML protections, including for virtual currencies

In the list of changes proposed by the European Commission there is also a measure specifically designed to prevent terrorists from using virtual currencies and other financial tools deemed as risk for abuse, such as prepaid cards.

Under the terms of the proposal, virtual currency exchanges and custodian wallet providers will be brought under the purvey of the EUs Anti-Money Laundering Directive.

Other measures in the proposal adopted today were aimed specifically at tax avoidance and money laundering, including lowering the ownership threshold of those in trusts whose identities must be made public.

Key actions proposed include increased protections for whistleblowers and additional information sharing between EU member states.