European poll: Blockchain will change the payment industry by 2025

The EPC represents payment service providers (PSPs) in Europe and promotes European payments integration and development, notably the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).

More than a third (36%) said that they expect Blockchain to have impact in some niche areas of activities particularly those in which Blockchain is used for specific purposes. 30% of the respondents expect that Blockchain technology will be adopted to help create new customer payment solutions while another 24% of the respondents think Blockchain will have a more comprehensive transformation effect.

Nearly 10% of the respondents think that Blockchain technology would have no significant impact on the payments industry.

Simon Dixon, CEO of BnkToTheFuture.com, said that corporate professionals are not aware of the definition of a Blockchain as defined by Satoshi Nakamoto and are confusing their new interest in databases with Blockchains. With this understanding the results may change, but if not, Bitcoin Blockchain will have a bigger impact in the future.