European Parliament to host blockchain and virtual currencies course

The non-commercial conference organized by the European Parliament is being put together to educate Members of European Parliament (MEPs) about the rapidly expanding and publicized fintech space. The conference and exhibition will specifically be focusing on blockchain and virtual currencies.

The conference will see representatives from the likes of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Bank for International Settlements, the United Nations and Europol.

In February 2016, the European Parliament saw a motion issued by its Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) that summarized the risks and opportunities with virtual currencies and distributed ledger technology (DLT).