European online shoppers stay away from digital currencies

Only 2% out of the survey respondents confirmed paying with digital currencies when making mobile payments for ecommerce and the same percent said they used cryptocurrencies when shopping online from a PC or laptop.

The report also included data on overall interest in using new payment methods, with the survey focusing on a list that included besides digital currencies, also banking apps, e-wallets and QR code scanning. Digital currencies ranked last, with 11% of respondents expressing interest.

The online survey polled around 43,000 people between the ages of 18 and 64, from 23 different countries, who said they shop online. MasterCard also reported that, based on the countries it surveyed, Spain was the top country for consumer interest in digital currency, followed by Croatia and Italy.