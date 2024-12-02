European Investment Bank to price USD 100 million in bonds on Ethereum blockchain





The issue date is 28 April 2021 for the two-year AAA-rated bond that complies with French law and is targeted at professional clients.

While Société Générale and Santander have both previously issued bonds on the public Ethereum network, those bonds or security tokens were bought by associated entities. In contrast, the EIB bonds are being sold to third parties. The amount matches the first Société Générale bond issuance, but the French bank followed it up with a second bond for USD 40 million settled with a trial Central Bank Digital Currency. Santander’s bond was for USD 20 million.

Other government-related institutions that have adopted blockchain for bonds include the World Bank and retail treasury bonds issued by the banks of Thailand and the Philippines.