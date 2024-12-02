European Court of Justice to decide on Bitcoin VAT tax

The decision will mark the conclusion of a journey that began with a dispute over whether services that buy and sell Bitcoin should be charged VAT.

The inquiries were prompted after a resident of Sweden, asked for a policy clarification on how Bitcoin should be taxed as he prepared to open a Bitcoin brokerage. A Swedish court later found that such activities should be exempt from VAT – a decision disputed by the Skatterverket, the countrys tax authority.

Ultimately, the European Court of Justice was asked to weigh in. While the court has yet to make a decision, early indications suggest the court may rule in favor of an exemption.

According to some observers, the decision could extend beyond the specific questions before it, potentially impacting Europes Bitcoin users and industry stakeholders.