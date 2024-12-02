European Commission, ECB to review digital euro

In a new statement, the EC and ECB say that they are forming a joint task force that will look into the policy, legal, and technical aspects of Europe’s very own central bank digital currency (CBDC). The ECB’s initiative comes as Europeans increasingly move away from cash towards digital means of payment. In a comprehensive report on the potentials and pitfalls of a digital euro, the ECB says a digital euro could combine the safety and stability of central bank money with the efficiency of modern digital financial technology.

An ECB board member said in October 2020 that concerns relating to the technical and legal aspects of a CBDC need to be ironed out in order to achieve legal tender status. In addition to ensuring that the digital euro is simple and easy to use, it should be rooted in citizens’ trust. The ECB launched extensive public consultations on October 12th, gathering over 8,000 responses from various stakeholders.

According to a preliminary analysis of the responses, privacy ranked highest among the requested features of a digital euro, garnering 41% of the votes, followed by security and pan-European reach. Bringing together experts from several government institutions, the task force is set to publish a comprehensive analysis of the public consultations and complete extensive preparatory work by mid-2021, which will serve as an important factor in deciding whether or not to fully pursue a digital euro.

