European Central Bank investigating blockchain tech applications

The statement was made in a new consultation report on the technologies used to run the regions securities and payments settlement systems and how they can be improved.

The ECB said that, as part of its consultation process, it is looking at how blockchain applications could improve or hamper this market infrastructure.

The ECB has spoken out about digital currencies in the past, describing them as “inherently unstable” in a report published last March. At the time, the central bank acknowledged that the technology could have an impact on its ability to conduct monetary policy.

Yet officials from the ECB have previously expressed an openness to digital currencies and blockchain tech more generally.