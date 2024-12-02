The transaction is valued at USD 398 million, and the cash transaction is expected to close by Q2 2025, pending regulatory approval. Admincontrol’s tools and team will be integrated with Euronext Corporate Solutions.

Euronext Corporate Solutions, an owned subsidiary of the Euronext Group, is a European B2B SaaS and service provider in the fields of governance, compliance, and investor relations. It aims to support companies in leveraging capital markets effectively, helping issuers, and private and public organisations across 30 countries.











More details about the acquisition

Euronext expects the integration to generate new client acquisition and cross-selling opportunities, as it regards Admincontrol’s product offering and geographic coverage as complementary to its business.

As part of its Innovative for Growth 2027 plan, Euronext acquired Admincontrol to scale up its SaaS offering and increase its share of subscription-based revenues. This acquisition strengthens the development of Euronext Corporate Solutions in the Nordics and the UK, and doubles the company’s governance offering, broadening its capabilities with solutions addressing important workflows.





More about Admincontrol

Admincontrol is a Visma Group-owned company that offers a governance and secure collaboration platform delivering board management software and transaction management solutions. It is designed to support efficient decision-making processes and collaboration for clients across organisational structures.

Admincontrol’s product offering and geographic coverage are complementary to Euronext Corporate Solutions’ business, making it an ideal fit to accelerate new client acquisition and cross-selling opportunities. Its footprint in the Nordics will allow Euronext to increase its presence in the region, following the acquisition of Euronext Oslo Børs, Nord Pool, Insiderlog, Euronext Securities Copenhagen and Euronext Securities Oslo.

Admincontrol appreciates its partnership with Visma, noting that Euronext is the next step in its expansion and growth. The company aims to bring improved governance solutions to the Euronext network of issuers and customers.