EU research fund backs UK blockchain payment startup Billion

Horizon 2020 provides EUR 80 billion in funds from 2014 to 2020 for a wide range of innovation companies. Nevertheless, this is perhaps the first funding offer from the program to a blockchain-related startup, according to CoinDesk.

According to a statement from the startup, the grant seeks to formally recognize its capacity in developing corporate payment solutions based on distributed ledger technologies (DLT). The startup said the funds will be used to further develop ecommerce and content monetization solutions, and launch these services in Poland in Q4 of 2017 and in 2018 in the UK.