EU clamps down on virtual currencies and anonymous payments

According to online media outlet Reuters, EU interior and justice ministers will gather in Brussels on Friday for a crisis meeting called after the Paris carnage of last weekend.

They will urge the European Commission, the EU executive arm, to propose measures to strengthen controls of non-banking payment methods such as electronic/anonymous payments and virtual currencies and transfers of gold, precious metals, by pre-paid cards.

Electronic anonymous payments can be made also with pre-paid debit cards purchased in stores as gift cards.