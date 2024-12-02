eToro to over 1,000 additional UK stocks

The collaboration provides eToro’s global users, including its 3.8 million registered UK users, with better access to the London Stock Exchange’s breadth of stocks, enabling them to trade smaller stocks alongside the 400-plus UK companies they already have access to. The additional stocks will be added to the platform in a phased approach over the months following this announcement.











An augmented stock trading experience

Adding more UK stocks is an example of eToro’s focus on localising its offering to meet the evolving needs of the UK market, with the Canary Wharf-based UK arm of the business launching its first ISA product in 2023, in partnership with Moneyfarm. In March 2024, eToro also began a gradual rollout allowing users in the UK to invest directly from their GBP eToro Money accounts.

As well as giving users access to data on many more stocks, the deal with the London Stock Exchange will also see eToro users benefit from higher quality pricing data, enhancing the trading experience on the platform.





UK retail investors favour domestic equities

Data from eToro’s Retail Investor Beat, which includes responses from 1,000 UK-based retail investors, shows that locally-listed equities are the second most held asset class (determined by exposure in their portfolio) among this group, only being surpassed by cash (82%).

The report also reveals that UK retail investors are more likely to back the UK market over other global stock markets to deliver the strongest returns over the long term (i.e. more than 5 years), with 22% doing so, followed by the US (19%) and emerging markets (16%).





How was the Retail Investor Beat survey conducted?

eToro’s Retail Investor Beat was based on a survey of 10,000 retail investors across 12 countries and 3 continents. The following countries had 1,000 respondents: UK, US, Germany, France, Australia, Italy, and Spain. The following countries had 600 respondents: Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Romania, and the Czech Republic.

The survey was conducted from 15 May – 5 June 2024 and carried out by research company Opinium. Retail investors were defined as self-directed or advised and had to hold at least one investment product including shares, bonds, funds, investment ISAs or equivalent. They did not need to be eToro users.