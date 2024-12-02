eToro receives CASP registration from CySEC

The registration will enable eToro to offer regulated crypto services to all EU countries on a cross-border basis from one single entity, eToro (Europe) Digital Assets, once the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) comes into effect in December 2024 as expected.

The trading company emphasised the importance of the European market as being the region where the majority of their users are based and they want to continue offering European investors direct access to a wide range of crypto assets as part of a diversified portfolio. This new CySEC registration will make it much easier for eToro to achieve this in a post-MiCA Europe, allowing them to create a more streamlined and efficient offering for investors who want to trade with crypto assets.

Being authorised and supervised by a number of regulatory authorities in multiple jurisdictions around the world including the FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), CySeC (Cyprus), GFSC (Gibraltar), FinCen, and FINRA (United States). eToro is also registered as a digital asset provider with various local authorities including The Bank of Spain and the AMF (France).

eToro encompasses a collaborative investment community designed to provide users with the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. Users can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how they invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. eToro offers a vast array of educational tools, tutorials, and articles tailored to both novice and experienced investors, plus a virtual portfolio so users can learn by doing – investing with no risk using virtual money.





What does eToro do?

eToro is the investing platform that enables people invest, share, and learn. The company was founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. It boasts over 32 million registered users from more than 100 countries.

