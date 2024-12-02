eToro partners with CoinDash to develop trading products for crypto

The social trading and investment platform has 7 million registered users in over 140 countries and thousands of new accounts opened each day. eToro enables investors to see, follow and automatically copy the actions of other investors in real time. CoinDash is a crypto based social trading platform that provides tools and services for user friendly handling and tracking of Crypto Assets.

The eToro team will assist CoinDash in the development and implementation of functionalities such as portfolio tracking tools, token models - eToro will assist to co-develop the CoinDash platform token model in order to create a real use case for utility tokens in the blockchain space, and social network elements - developing an active, highly engaging social network for crypto-investors, based on eToro’s strong trading and investment network.