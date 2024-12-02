eToro partners with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Starting in 2025, eToro users will gain access to investment opportunities in ADX-listed companies spanning sectors such as energy, real estate, banking, finance, technology, and healthcare.

This initiative allows eToro users to further diversify their portfolios with access to one of the world's rapidly growing stock exchanges. According to the official press release, the ADX General Index has experienced a 75% growth since 2021, ranking it among the top-performing exchanges globally.

Partnership to widen investor access

Representatives from eToro highlighted the importance of the collaboration, stating that the agreement aligns with eToro’s efforts to provide a wide range of global investment opportunities. They explained that eToro users across 75 countries currently trade equities from over 20 stock exchanges, and this partnership will further expand their access to key markets.

In turn, officials from ADX noted that the exchange aims to connect global investors with dynamic market opportunities in the region. They emphasised that this partnership would improve market liquidity by providing seamless access to ADX-listed companies for eToro’s registered users, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as an international investment hub.

eToro’s Managing Director for the MENA region reflected on the significance of the collaboration, which coincides with the platform’s first year as a licenced broker in the UAE. He pointed out that while only 42% of retail investors in the UAE currently invest in ADX-listed stocks, there is significant optimism about the market’s growth, with 80% expecting positive performance in the coming year. He also expressed confidence that the partnership will allow both local and global investors to benefit from the region’s economic potential.





eToro’s IPO in the US

These developments follow eToro’s decision to move forward with its plans for a US initial public offering (IPO). Sources such as Bloomberg revealed that company enlisted investment banking firm Goldman Sachs to oversee the process, though final details have yet to be confirmed at the time of writing. Reports suggest eToro could go public as early as the second quarter of 2025, though the timeline remains uncertain.

The company is expected to aim for a valuation above USD 3.5 billion, a figure it reached during a private funding round in March 2023. However, subsequent reports from sources in Israel indicated that eToro's shares have traded privately at a valuation closer to USD 1.7 billion, highlighting a significant discrepancy.