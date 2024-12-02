eToro obtains SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification

The certification, issued by Grant Thornton, confirms that eToro's systems and processes comply with industry standards for data security, privacy, and confidentiality. The SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), is designed to ensure secure management and protection of client data, particularly for technology and cloud computing firms storing sensitive customer information.

Regarding this new development, officials from eToro emphasised the significance of the certification in underlining the company's commitment to protecting client funds and data. The audit period, spanning from 1 August 2022 to 30 June 2023, involved a comprehensive evaluation of eToro's controls and safeguards. The successful completion of the audit indicates eToro's adherence to high standards of security, integrity, and confidentiality in protecting client data.

Other developments from eToro

eToro is a social investment and multi-asset brokerage company with multiple offices worldwide, including centres in the US, UK, Israel, Cyprus and Australia. In November 2023, eToro received approval for Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the regulatory authority of ADGM to operate in the UAE. The Abu Dhabi Financial Markets Authority (ADGM) announced that eToro has been approved to operate as a broker for securities, derivatives, and crypto assets in the UAE.

At the time, representatives from eToro expressed that the approval of their operational license by ADGM marks a significant achievement in their ongoing worldwide expansion. The company also revealed that it was looking forward to deepening its ties within this dynamic market and contributing to the financial education and prosperity of its UAE clients, supporting growth within a global community of investors.