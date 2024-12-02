eToro joins SDA Bocconi in European fintech initiative

This collaboration is a part of eToro's efforts to strengthen its presence in the Italian and European fintech ecosystem. The partnership involves eToro joining the European FS Tech Hub of Milan, a project initiated by I.C.E. SDA Bocconi in conjunction with various industry partners and associations.

As a member of the Hub, eToro will collaborate with I.C.E. SDA Bocconi to organise an event focusing on the evolution of financial markets and the role of fintech. The European FS Tech Hub of Milan, launched in late 2023, aims to facilitate connections among companies, financial operators, startups, and researchers on an international scale. It offers educational opportunities such as workshops, courses, and training sessions addressing entrepreneurship, innovation, and regulatory dynamics.

Representatives from eToro in Italy expressed enthusiasm for supporting the initiative, emphasising eToro's commitment to advancing financial innovation in Italy and Europe. The collaboration follows eToro's membership in Assofintech, underscoring its active role in supporting dialogue and contributing expertise to the sector.

SDA Bocconi officials highlighted the Hub's international scope and its strategic importance in driving financial innovation and enhancing Italy's competitiveness globally. The project aims to establish Milan as a central European hub for talent attraction and technology development in the financial sector, leveraging the city's resources and partnerships with leading entities.

What else has eToro been up to?

In May 2024, eToro obtained SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification after a comprehensive audit of its custody operations. The certification, issued by Grant Thornton, confirmed that eToro's systems and processes compied with industry standards for data security, privacy, and confidentiality.

The SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), is designed to ensure secure management and protection of client data, particularly for technology and cloud computing firms storing sensitive customer information. Regarding this new development, officials from eToro emphasised the significance of the certification in underlining the company's commitment to protecting client funds and data.