EtherEx goes beyond cryptocurrency to tokenised value transfers

The team behind EtherEx have released a live demo on the Ethereum testnet and are looking at going live around Q3 2016. They are also mulling a crowdsale with ETX token.

In building the platform, which has been self-funded since inception, the team has encountered some interesting problems, with the best solutions expected to come from the community – as one would expect with a truly decentralised peer-to-peer application that benefits everyone.

One such avenue is to instantiate a crowdsale of an ETX token. The reason for this is to address the gas imbalance from operating exchange transactions on Ethereum. The team realised that placing an order (storing) cost a lot more gas than filling. This in turn creates a type of inverted maker/taker model, which could have a large impact on the liquidity of the exchange.