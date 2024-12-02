Ethereum Foundation launches blockchain update 'Berlin'

The update will be implemented in the main net of the Ethereum blockchain in April 2021. ‘Berlin’ follows the updates ‘Istanbul’ and ‘Muir Glacier’ which were released in late 2019. Four suggestions for improvement for the Ethereum network are being implemented with the ‘Berlin’ update. The innovation is ultimately intended to make the Ethereum network cheaper and faster by restructuring the transaction fees.

To lower the price, there will be an algorithmically determined base fee that does not have to be auctioned for each transaction. According to a representative of the Ethereum Foundation, node operators should prepare accordingly and upgrade their node to a version compatible with the ‘Berlin’. The upgrade has been live on the ‘Ropsten’ test network since 10 March 2021. Another update, the ‘London’ update, is expected to be released in July 2021.