Ethereum ETP launches in Germany

The exchange-traded cryptocurrency uses the ETC format and is issued as a physically deposited bond in Germany. ZETH will be Deutsche Börse’s first Ethereum product to be processed through central processing via Deutsche Börse’s international exchange Eurex, which eliminates bilateral counterparty risk, a mechanism that does not exist in direct Bitcoin trading. ZECH has an administration fee of 1.49 percent.

The cryptocurrency will be marketed and distributed across Europe by independent ETP provider HANetf. The ETC Group's Ethereum ETC will track and list the price of Ether on Deutsche Börse, which offers investors a safe way to trade the cryptocurrency.