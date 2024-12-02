Ethereum coding project secures USD 11.6 mln to create equity token

Neufund operates as a public, open-sourced platform that allows any entrepreneurship venture, from an ice-cream shop to blockchain-based projects, to hold an ETO (Equity Token Offering) for their own company’s Equity Token. Unlike a regular ICO, Equity Tokens represent, and have legal ties to equity (shares) in their respective company, and give token holders virtually the same rights as a regular shareholder.

The project is backed by VC funds such as Atlantic Labs, and crypto influencers like Max Kordek (Lisk), Fabian Vogelsteller (Ethereum Mist, ERC20), and the company will use the money raised to launch its Initial Capital Building Mechanism (ICBM).

The protocol will allow investors to fund projects while acquiring equity in return in the form of tradable crypto tokens. The blockchain based fundraising platform allows startups, SMBs, and established companies to legally issue a new concept of asset ownership.

The startups will be using the platform for funding and equity tokenization, and Neufund’s own protocol token, the Neumark (NEU). NEU tokens are earned by committing capital to Neufund’s platform; the amount of NEU held then represents the individual’s share of the Neufund ecosystem.