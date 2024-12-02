Ethereum blockchain project to get new updates

The project developer offered on a blog post details about the changes that could be included in the Metropolis update and a window into the platforms development efforts, without disclosing its release date. Metropolis follows two previous versions of Ethereum, Homestead (released last March) and Frontier, which debuted in July 2015.

In 2016, Ethereum’s developer team has confronted with events such as the collapse of The DAO and denial-of-service attacks against the Ethereum network. Therefore, one major change is the concept of “abstraction”, embodied in Ethereum Improvement Proposal 86, which aims to cut complexity in the system by shifting some of its foundational rules around security into contracts.