Ether gateway rolled out by blockchain tokens platform Waves

The integration of the gateway follows the launch of Bitcoin, USD and EUR gateways. The gateway will enable users to store ETH and trade it against other tokens on the DEX.

The Ethereum gateway, now live in the lite client, will work similar to the existing Bitcoin gateway, according to EconoTimes. When the users send ETH to the given address within the client, they will receive a Waves token in return - backed 1:1 with Ether, and can be withdrawn and exchanged for ETH at any time.

In addition, the Waves ETH tokens can be stored as well as transferred while they remain within the Waves blockchain ecosystem. They can be traded against other Waves tokens, including WBTC and WAVES, the online publication continues.