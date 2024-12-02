Ethbits gets funds to roll out cryptocurrency trade platform

The UK-based company has already launched Ethbits Local, a peer to peer cryptocurrency exchange that facilitates secure trades between people from bank accounts to cryptocurrency. Moreover, the exchange will offer the ability to trade face-to-face across a range of cryptocurrencies.

As a positive result of the way the crowdsale is going, Ethbits Local will commence to develop Ethbits iTrade, a new cryptocurrency exchange. The platform will not only act as a standard exchange but also has a copy trade feature, where new traders can copy professionals and experienced traders can gain followers to maximize their profits. Ethbits Local will launch in May 2017, immediately after the crowdsale ends followed closely by iTrade.

The company has just announced will collaborate with BCB ATM - an expanding Bitcoin ATM service based in the UK. Ethbits iTrade platform will be linked to BCB ATMs to help people find crypto traders in their local area.