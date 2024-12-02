ETC Group lists Litecoin ETP on Deutsche Börse

UK-based ETP provider HANetf will market and distribute the crypto product and the ETC Group will track its price, allowing retail investors to gain exposure to the Litecoin cryptocurrency. This ETP is the first Litecoin commodity to be published on Xetra. The ETC Group's first Bitcoin crypto product debuted on XETRA in June 2020, followed by the listing of an Ethereum ETP in April 2021. ELTC will charge a 2% management fee.

Investors will purchase and sell ETCs on regulated exchanges in the same manner as with traditional securities trading, with the same regulatory safeguards in place. ELTC will be central counterparty cleared (CCP), which has never happened before for a Litecoin commodity, but is a feature that investors expect when buying an ETP on a controlled exchange as it significantly reduces counterparty risk.