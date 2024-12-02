Estonian crypto startup BitcoinBlink rolls out crypto exchange

BitcoinBlink is registered in Tallinn, capital of Estonia and granted permanent licence to operate compliantly within the European Union. The exchange executes orders in the knowledge of full compliance with the possible worldwide regulatory requirements of the EU, USA, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Japan, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Gibraltar and Luxemburg, according to the official press release.

Now, the exchange is available on the web, with plans to extend services to Android and iOS platforms shortly. The new website allows users to trade popular currencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCH ABC).

Additional crypto will become available, with crypto:fiat exchange services to be deployed by partner Simplex, a financial solutions provider that offers a medium to buy and sell crypto by using credit cards, allowing members of the BitcoinBlink exchange to convert funds from fiat to crypto.

The exchange has also created a coin known as Blink Stock Token (BSTK).