eSportStars introduces DeFi and NFT functions

eSportStars can be found on the sharing economy protocol TimeCoinProtocol. The platform brings professional video game players and fans together, and many top games such as Fortnite, Call of Duty Mobile, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive are supported.

Via eSportStars, users can take part in tournaments for all of these games. Over time, the platform should change into a sharing economy. Players on the application are paid with TimeCoin tokens, an Ethereum-based native token of the TimeCoin protocol. This cryptocurrency serves as a means of payment for goods and services in all DApps that are based on this network, including eSportStars. This allows users to pay money and then play games with top players. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) could change the platform by offering users real ownership over-purchased in-game items and the ability to move assets from game to game or sell them. eSportStars would then serve as a marketplace.