Esports platform GEMS gets USD 50 mln in token funding

GEM Group sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally. The new capital will be used to improve GEMS products and expand the ecosystem globally, with a primary focus in Asia.

GEMS, the Esports 3.0 Platform, currently has 80+ blockchain and Esports companies as partners. With LABS Group and Arena Esports Hotel as founding partners, GEMS says its next step is to wisely deploy these capitals to nurture their O2O (online-to-offline) ecosystem, as well as explore new opportunities for the company.