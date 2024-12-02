Ernst & Young launches digital rights management contest

The selected startups include Adjoint, BitFury, BlockVerify, BTL Group LTD, JAAK and Tallysticks. The selected startups represent Ernst & Young belief that the potential benefits of blockchain expand beyond the financial sector. The contest lasts six weeks and participants will work with mentors from the accounting company to build products focused on digital rights management and energy trading. Over the course of the program, the participant startups will work at Ernst & Youngs Canary Wharf, London, offices.

Mentors include Oliver Thomas, Viacom’s director of strategy and digital; Graham Davies, PRS for Musics director of Strategy and Digital; Matt Phipps-Taylor, head of insights and innovation for PPL; and Peter Walesby, Discoverys vice president of finance.

The challenge concludes on the 20th October 2016 with a demo of the products and selected prototypes will be given additional opportunities to develop their pilots with its support, according to Ernst & Young.