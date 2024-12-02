EQUOS expands its stablecoin offering by listing Tether





The EQUOS listing committee was formed in order to differentiate the platform's listing process from other exchanges, using independent criteria that is not swayed by offers of sponsorship by projects. In the specific case of Tether, concerns were significantly reduced following the settlement reached by the New York Attorney General in February 2021, regarding its recent inquiry into Tether’s financial transparency.

EQUOS offers a stablecoin pair crossing USDT and USD Coin (USDC), improving capital efficiency on the exchange. This allows holders of Tether to take advantage of the USDC fungibility on EQUOS offers. Currently, EQUOS uses USDC as its base currency for trading with other cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. In addition, EQUOS also offers the ability for customers to deposit fiat USD, and then swap into USDC on a one-to-one basis, without any exchange rate fees or risk.