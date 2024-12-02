EQONEX launches crypto exchange-traded product in Germany

Following the approval from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for the ETN prospectus, the EQONEX Bitcoin ETN is the group's debut exchange-traded product, with a pipeline of crypto investment and structured products earmarked for launch in the second half of 2022.

The EQONEX Bitcoin ETN provides direct investment exposure to Bitcoin via an exchange-traded, physically backed product. Investors can trade in and out of the ETN via their existing brokerage accounts and will be able to redeem the underlying Bitcoin for free using a Digivault custody account. The EQONEX Bitcoin ETN is available only to German-resident investors.

The Bitcoin underlying the ETN will be stored in the group's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) registered custody provider Digivault and is Chainalysis-tested to ensure that it is legitimate and has not been tainted by money laundering or criminal activity.