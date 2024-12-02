EQIFi’s partnership with Shopping.io affords users the opportunity to spend their EQX staking rewards seamlessly while having 7 days of free international shipping and a 2% discount on all orders for 30 days starting 15 August 2022. Both ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions of EQX can be used as forms of payment through Shopping.io’s payment processor, ShoppingPay.

Shopping.io currently fulfils orders from Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Home Depot, though this merchant list may grow with the launch of Shopping.io’s Web Extension. The Web Extension will allow Shopping.io to collaborate with a plethora of new merchants, aiding the expansion of EQX’s purchasing capabilities.

EQIFi makes DeFi as accessible as regular online banking, offering users a platform incorporating an array of financial services in the DeFi space. Backed by a licensed bank (EQIBank), the platform grants its clients the certainty and security that comes with regulation and compliance. EQIFi’s relationship with EQIBank also cements it as one of the gateways between DeFi and traditional finance, providing its users with a streamlined crypto/fiat On/Off ramp for greater control over their finances.

EQIFi’s representatives stated that through EQX they offer users an opportunity to grow their money through DeFi and now they can actually spend it at popular retailers, which don’t officially accept crypto.











Consumers are looking for ways to tackle inflation

Inflation in the US reached 8.6%, in May 2022, one of the highest rate since 1982 and according to BBC News, one of the highest rates in the world today. This in turn has forced central banks to hike interest rates, leaving financier’s scratching their heads in their attempt to predict the length of the current recession. Consumers have felt the brunt of this recession with many now searching for new, innovative ways to make use of their assets to optimise their financial standing and purchasing power.





About EQIFi

EQIFi is a regulated global DeFi services platform backed by EQIBank, a global licensed digital bank. EQIFi offers its users financial services, including a DeFi yield aggregator leveraging third-party yield protocols as well as loans and deposits. The platform bridges the gap between decentralised and traditional finance and makes using crypto as convenient as traditional online banking.





About Shopping.io

Shopping.io bridges the gap between crypto and ecommerce as a crypto ecommerce onboarding and fulfilment service. It allows users to purchase items from ecommerce hubs such as Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Home Depot, with the option to check out with over 200 different tokens.