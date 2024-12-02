Epazz to allow crypto payments on ZenaPay wallet

Epazz has announced ZenaPay allows users to make payments using crypto currencies for everyday transactions, improving exchange fees while supporting both virtual and physical credit and debit cards. The next release will open up access to unbanked consumers. The technology will be developed into an alternative to checking accounts.

The ZenaPay Wallet app will continue to adopt new cryptocurrencies, all available on a single Blockchain Wallet. ZenaPay offers a complete transaction and will include features from Epazz’s other blockchain apps.