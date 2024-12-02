Enterprise Ethereum soon to be launched

Furthermore, the projects founding membership could include major financial institutions, tech and natural resources companies. According to CoinDesk, participating firms include JP Morgan, CME Group, BNY Mellon, Banco Santander, Microsoft, Red Hat, Cisco, Wipro and British Petroleum, among others.

Blockchain startups BlockApps, Brainbot Technologies, ConsenSys, Nuco and Tendermint – as well as the Ethereum Foundation, the non-profit that oversees its code creation – are also said to be involved.

JPMorgan has already worked with Ethereum, as it has developed several projects based on that codebase. Notably, Enterprise Ethereum appears to include both existing and former stakeholders in the R3 blockchain consortium, the online publication continues.

Furthermore, CoinDesk sources say that members plan to work on initiatives that would relate to both the public Ethereum network as well as permissioned or private version.