The card was launched via Enfuce’s cloud-native issuing platform, and it aims to offer a new way for users to earn Bitcoin through the daily use of a secure and compliant payment card. The NBX Visa credit card offers between 0.5% to 4% Bitcoin cashback on purchases. This feature can help NBX to attract new customers who are looking for a secure, efficient, and user-friendly introduction to cryptocurrencies.

By leveraging Enfuce’s capabilities as an issuing partner, NBX also gained the ability to offer its customers virtual and physical Visa credit cards that are compatible with well-known digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Through this partnership, Enfuce aims to help NBX in its mission to enable easier access to crypto. The credit card’s cashback feature calculates cashback in Bitcoin depending on the user’s purchase and adds the money separately into the user’s NBX crypto wallet.

At the time of writing, physical cards are in production and are about to be rolled out on an ongoing basis to customers and partners who have registered on a waiting list. According to the company press release, the general public and non-customers of NBX will be able to apply for the card in the autumn of 2023. As for virtual cards, they are currently accessible by NBX customers who have finalised the registration process for the NBX Visa credit card.

In the official press release, NBX representatives talked about this new product launch and highlighted the positive feedback that it has received so far. They also revealed their plans to add more features to this product in order to make it the most exciting credit card in the Nordics. Enfuce officials described the launch of this credit card as a turning point for the financial market of Norway.

Other developments from Enfuce

Enfuce is a strategic partner for transformative, secure, compliant and globally scalable issuer processor card solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and has established a presence in Finland, Germany, Sweden, and the UK.

In June 2023, Enfuce worked closely with Iceland-based Kvika Bank to launch a Visa consumer credit card, integrate with Apple Pay and Google Pay, and relaunch its Aur app. Through this partnership, Kvika Bank gained the ability to offer a range of modern card and mobile payment solutions and build upon its multi-brand strategy of transforming financial services in Iceland.