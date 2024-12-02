eNaira to launch in Nigeria





After its unveiling, Nigerians should be able to download the eNaira app from either Google plays store or Apple app store, onboard themselves and fund their eNaira wallet using their bank account or with cash at a registered agent location.

eNaira is said to bring about increased cross-border trade, accelerate financial inclusion, and lead to cheaper and faster remittance inflow. According to Sun News, digital money would lead to easier targeted social interventions, as well as improvement in monetary policy effectiveness, payment systems efficiency, and tax collection.