EMTECH launches test platform for CBDC

The platform is aimed at central banks looking to streamline regulatory reviews, collaborate with innovators on emerging technology, or safely test their Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC).

With the Modern Central Bank Sandbox™ EMTECH assists central banks to overcome challenges that currently exist within financial services (exclusion, KYC, SME lending, cross-border payments, AML/fraud). EMTECH is actively working with the Central Bank of the Bahamas on the release of its Digital Sand Dollar currency.

EMTECH’s announcement offers a solution for phased implementation of CBDC initiatives worldwide. The company is currently engaged with several central banks, and working with the cloud provider Microsoft, to deploy pilots in the coming months. To learn more about this topic, CBDCs, download our ebook Central Bank Digital Currencies for Dummies – A Quick Guide into CBDCs.