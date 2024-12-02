EML Payments and CoinJar launch crypto-to-fiat Mastercard card in Australia

EML enables CoinJar's users to automatically convert the sale of digital currencies to fiat money and access funds via a Mastercard mobile wallet or a physical card.

Free to activate and with Apple Pay and Google Pay integrations, CoinJar Card allows users to spend 30 different digital currencies with no ongoing fees and a flat 1% conversion rate – returned to users as an in-house rewards programme. With 500,000 customers in Australia and the UK, CoinJar has already helped users conduct transactions in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.