EML and CoinJar roll out crypto-to-fiat Mastercard card in Australia

The collaboration assists cardholders to pay using cryptocurrency via a digital or physical card wherever Mastercard is accepted. The launch builds on the success of CoinJar Swipe, a crypto debit card in the market with EML for six years, according to IBS Intelligence.

Free to activate and with Apple Pay and Google Pay integrations, CoinJar Card allows users to spend 30 different digital currencies with no ongoing fees and a flat 1% conversion rate returned to users as an in-house rewards programme.