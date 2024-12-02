Emirates NBD introduces crypto trading on Liv X app

The service, available on the Liv X app, enables users to buy, sell, and hold digital assets. The new offering was introduced on 5 March 2025 in partnership with Aquanow, a licenced crypto asset service provider.

Customers in the United Arab Emirates can trade five major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and Cardano. Custody services for these assets are provided by Zodia Custody, which received a strategic investment from Emirates NBD in late 2024.

Increasing crypto integration in the UAE

A representative from Aquanow stated that this collaboration with Emirates NBD signifies an important step for digital assets in the UAE. The move reflects a broader trend of increasing cryptocurrency adoption in the region, with financial institutions integrating digital assets into their services. The representative noted that the initiative demonstrates how traditional banking and cryptocurrency services can coexist, offering secure and compliant access to digital assets.

Officials from Emirates NBD’s retail banking division emphasised the bank’s commitment to innovation and its response to the country’s growing interest in virtual assets. The spokesperson stated that integrating cryptocurrency into Liv X aligns with the bank’s vision and positions it to capitalise on the high adoption rate of digital assets in the UAE.

Expanding blockchain and crypto Initiatives

Emirates NBD’s interest in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology has grown in recent years. The bank has undertaken various blockchain-related initiatives, including efforts to educate customers about Bitcoin, decentralised finance, and blockchain applications.

In 2017, Emirates NBD collaborated with the Central Bank of the UAE to test a blockchain-based anti-fraud cheque system. The latest move into retail cryptocurrency trading follows a significant increase in local crypto adoption, with downloads of crypto-related apps in the UAE rising by 41% over the past year according to Cointelegraph.